Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures set to soar to 90s this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is a sneaky busy weather week with a couple of things to talk about.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m. Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

Today: There will be a patchy fog chance for the morning. A low isolated rain chance is in place for the afternoon. Highs today will hit the mid-80s.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Maybe Friday afternoon, with rain and storms expected.

Aware: Storms roll through on Tuesday morning. Highs in the 90s will be possible starting as soon as Wednesday.

Let's start with our next good rain chance that will happen in less than 24 hours. Not everyone will see the rain, but if you are in Allegheny County to the south, you should expect to be waking up with some scattered storms rolling through on Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and downpours will be possible as the mid-level low slides by. Rain chances will be highest from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Let's snap back to today, where our day will be pretty typical of what we should see this time of the year. Highs will hit the mid-80s, with morning lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be light and out of the west at 5-10 mph. There will be a low isolated rain chance for the afternoon due to instability caused by daytime heating.

Tuesday will start with a rain chance, but highs are still forecast to hit the mid-80s. I did shave off a couple of digits when it comes to my forecast highs on Tuesday due to the rain. I still have highs in the mid-80s.

Things start to change on Wednesday with the change over of winds coming out of the southwest, pulling in heat and moisture. While we won't see anything close to what they've been dealing with in the deep south and the desert southwest, we will likely see our hottest stretch of weather so far this year, with highs flirting with the 90s on Wednesday, along with Friday. The best chance to hit the 90-degree mark comes on Thursday.

I want to quickly mention potential rain chances for Friday night into Saturday morning, with stormy conditions happening on Friday afternoon and changing to a mostly rain event by Friday evening. Right now, model data is hinting at up to two inches of rain falling over around a 15-hour stretch. There is certainly a lot of time for things to change.

