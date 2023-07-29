Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Showers, storms move out Saturday night with more comfortable temps on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29) 03:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our intense heat and humidity have broken!

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers and isolated storm Sunday afternoon.

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Thanks to a cold front sweeping through the region, temperatures have dropped and will stay seasonable to just cooler than normal for the rest of the weekend and the first half of next week. 

Friday was our hottest day of the year, with Pittsburgh officially hitting 91 degrees, making it also the second day we've hit at least 90 degrees for 2023 (the first one was in June). 

Scattered showers and storms ahead of the front are moving to the south and east through the evening, and we'll end up with clear skies overnight. 

Sunday will be full of sunshine, with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels. There still could be a couple of isolated showers or a stray storm Sunday afternoon, but that's about it for rain chances until we get to Thursday! 

Temps will stay seasonable and comfy for early August this week, with a slight increase late week along with a returning chance of showers and a few storms Thursday-Friday.

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

