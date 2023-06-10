Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain arriving Sunday as cooldown begins

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

6-10 Evening Forecast
6-10 Evening Forecast 04:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We finally got a bit of a break from the poor air quality and smoke from Canadian wildfires Saturday, and we will still have a Code Yellow air quality status for Sunday for some of the haze and smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

  • Daily average High: 78° Low: 58°
  • Sunset: 8:51 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers later Sunday, with a few storms possible Sunday night into Monday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid-50s, with increasing clouds. Sunday will be a bit warmer in the low 80s, but our first good rain chance in nearly three weeks arrives by afternoon and evening. Areas north of Pittsburgh have a shot at picking up almost an inch of rain Sunday and Monday, while totals will gradually lessen farther south and east to around a half inch over two days. 

It will help the grass and crops but won't be nearly enough to lessen our moderate drought conditions and abnormally dry conditions across the tri-state area. 

record-stat.png
KDKA Weather Center

A few storms will be possible overnight into Monday morning, and rain chances will stick around through later Monday night. 

7-day-rain-graph.png
KDKA Weather Center

Highs midweek will be cooler in the lower 70s, and a few scattered shower chances will remain through Thursday. Saturday marks 21 days of no measurable rain in Pittsburgh which ties for 9th longest dry stretch on record at Pittsburgh International Airport.

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

