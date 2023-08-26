Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasantly warm weekend continues into Sunday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/26)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (8/26) 03:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend has started off on a pleasant, sunny note this afternoon, and clear skies are the rule overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Daily average High: 81° Low: 61°
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m. Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered showers next week.

More sunshine returns tomorrow, with comfy, seasonable highs in the lower 80s. That same weather sticks around through mid-week, with only a slight shower chance each afternoon (mainly north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands) before a cold front brings cooler, less humid air to end the week. 

Get ready for highs in the upper 70s and drier air late week before a pleasant, seasonable Labor Day weekend. 

We're watching where some tropical moisture heading toward the Gulf of Mexico will end up late week into next weekend, but right now some models take it through our region while others keep it to the south and east. 

We'll keep you posted!

First published on August 26, 2023 / 7:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

