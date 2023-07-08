Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated showers, storms possible into overnight hours

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/8)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/8) 03:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been a warm, humid Saturday with some sunshine, but now clouds build, with a few isolated showers trying to move in from the west with a passing disturbance.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m. Sunset: 8:54 p.m.

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA Weather Center

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered storms overnight and through Sunday.

Those storms are beginning to fall apart in eastern Ohio and will struggle to hold together to make it across the Pennsylvania border tonight. 

Still, we'll keep a chance of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast through tonight, with another bigger round of moisture overnight through the first half of Sunday. 

A weak cold front will pass the area overnight, touching off a chance for showers and thunderstorms that could contain some heavy downpours. This will make early Sunday pretty soggy and overcast, but some afternoon clearing could mean a few hours of dry time. 

If the sun breaks through, that could fuel a second round of late afternoon storms with the potential for more heavy downpours and damaging wind. 

We dry out to start the week Monday, with the next chance of rain holding off until Thursday!

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

