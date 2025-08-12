It's going to be hot and humid today in the Pittsburgh area before rain returns to the region tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make the argument for Wednesday, but I think it falls below criteria we have established in the past.

Aware: If we record no measurable rain today, it'll be only the 4th time that Pittsburgh has gone 15 days or more with no measurable rain since 2000.

Today will be the 15th day in a row with no measurable rain in Pittsburgh. We likely won't make it 16 in a row. 15 is notable, though. While records are a little unusual in how they count things, it appears we have only had 10 stretches of weather here in Pittsburgh on record with a stretch of 'dry' weather that has lasted this long.

KDKA Weather Center

It's a stretch that should come to an end on Wednesday, as big rain totals are expected along with the possibility of flash flooding.

Model data is pumping out rain totals for Wednesday that put the area under the flash flood risk. At this point, it looks like it would take around an inch and a half over an hour to bring flash flooding to our area. You are looking at around 2 inches over a six-hour period that could also bring a threat for flash flooding. It looks like most places should now expect a little more than an inch of rain throughout the day on Tuesday, with some isolated communities seeing well above that. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has painted our area under a slight flash flood risk.

Outside of Wednesday, I have an isolated rain chance today and a scattered rain chance on Thursday. Thursday's rain chance is highest south of I-70 and during the afternoon. Highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will just hit the mid to upper 80s due to rain, cloud cover, and slightly cooler temperatures behind the cold front.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be back in the mid to low 90s starting on Saturday.

As we get into the weekend, skies should clear out and you should have what will be the best chance to see the Perseid Meteor Shower. Normally, the best time would be happening today and Wednesday, but the waning moon will still be bright enough to impact viewing, and skies will be mostly cloudy here either way. This weekend, the Earth will pass through the remnants of the tail of comet 109P/ Swift Tuttle, the reason for the Perseids. The Perseids are always visible during August, and in normal years, meteor sightings drastically lower for the second half of August. Due to the track this year, we should see great viewing through this weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos