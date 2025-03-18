Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be back into the 60s today

Temperatures throughout the Pittsburgh area will be back into the 60s today.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: The average high for Pittsburgh has now ticked up to 50° when it comes to daily averages.

Skies will be clear for most places with some afternoon clouds possible for folks traveling or living along I-80. Temperatures will quickly rise today after we started off in the 20s. I have 10 a.m. temperatures near 50. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Highs today will hit the mid-60s. Wind speeds will be around 10mph coming in from the south-southwest. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday morning.

The number one question I think any meteorologist gets at this time of the year has to be about winter and 'Do we have any snow chances left?' The short answer is yes, there is still a chance for snow through early May. The more in-depth answer is that as of this morning, model data is showing at least 5 chances for snow here in Pittsburgh. Most of these chances for snow are quick with little to no impact on area drivers. The monthly temperature trend should also remain slightly above average for the rest of the month.

For the next week, I have three chances for snow with the first one happening late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will be behind Thursday morning's cold front with cold air being forced into our area due to strong northwesterly winds coming in out of the northwest. Lake temperatures right now are hovering near 40°. This cold blast should fairly easily be cold enough to allow the formation of some lake-effect snow showers. The impact, as with all of these, will be low for area drivers.

Through Monday, our season snow total sits at 33.8". This is 7.1" behind the average seasonal pace. We will likely see snow totals lower than average for the season.

There will be another brief chance for snow on Saturday morning on the leading edge of rain showers that will be possible. Again on Sunday evening, we may see a little snow ahead of a warm front that will push its way through. Overall all three brief snow chances may bring around an inch of total snow our way that falls. With just how warm temperatures have been lately, most of what falls if not all will melt on contact.

