Pittsburgh Weather: Cool rain for the morning commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a couple of much-needed rain chances heading our way that will go a long way in alleviating our drought conditions here in Western Pennsylvania.

Today: Best rain chance comes before 10 a.m. Cool with cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid-60's.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: The best chance for rain this week comes on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with over a half inch of rain falling

While the rain by itself probably won't constitute a 'drought buster', conditions will help to make this rain a 'soaking' shower with little in the way lost due to downpours or evaporation.

It all helps at this point. Highs today have likely already been hit with temperatures in the mid to low 60s for the rest of the day.

When it comes to rain. I have the best chance of rain coming this morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Thursday evening.

Overall, rain totals region-wide will be over an inch. Over half of the rain we expect to see will fall Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. While I can't rule out storms, most of what we should be dealing with on Tuesday should be in the way of showers. While low right now there is a chance for strong straight-line winds late on Tuesday as the upper low begins to move in. Lightning can't be ruled out during that time too but again the chance for this is low.

The upper low will keep temperatures low. Today, our highs have likely already been reached with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 65°. We should get back up to around 70 for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should hit the mid to upper 70s for highs on Thursday and Friday.

