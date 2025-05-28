It's going to be another chilly and rainy day in the Pittsburgh area.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Chilly with rain and possible thunder this afternoon. Nothing severe.

It's another chilly day with highs below normal in the low 60s. Widespread rain with some heavy downpours at times lingers through the morning. This afternoon they will become scattered with a few rumbles of thunder possible and wind gusts around 20 mph.

KDKA Weather Center

We finally see things shape up a bit by the end of the week with highs in the low 70s and a small chance of showers. We will have dry time and some sunshine to enjoy on Thursday.

More heavy rain is possible on Friday afternoon and evening and it'll stay chilly.

This weekend will still be chilly with morning showers possible on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. Sundya is the first day of Meteorological Summer and the kick-off of hurricane season.

The warmer weather is back Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday is now the day that looks spectacular with a high of 80 and mostly sunny.

For the month so far, we are getting close to dipping below normal. Right now, we are just shy of 1 degree above normal and with the cooler temperatures for the rest of the month it looks like we could end below normal. Now for precipitation this month we are sitting very close to where we should be with just over 3".

KDKA Weather Center

June is trending above normal for the first week!

