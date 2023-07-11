Pittsburgh Weather: Another nice day expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We should get one more pleasant day today before the rain and storm chances are set to return on Wednesday.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m. Sunset: 8:52 p.m.

Today: This could be the last completely dry day of the week. Some patchy fog to start the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Lows dropping to near 60

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Potential for Thursday.

Aware: Parts of the area are included in severe weather risk for Wednesday, with everyone having a severe weather chance on Thursday.

Today will be pleasant outside, with highs hitting the mid-80s and morning lows in the low-60s. Once the sun comes up at 6 a.m., temperatures will quickly climb. We should be in the low 80s by noon. Most of the afternoon will temps in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead, parts of our area have been highlighted for a chance of severe weather on Wednesday. Wednesday's placement of 'marginal' (lowest risk level out of five) is interesting and based on model data showing the edge of our ridge of high pressure ending along I-80.

This will allow us to see what in school is known as the 'Ring of Fire' around a ridge of high pressure. It is basically where air moves together, causing lift. We call this a convergence zone at the surface. Divergence, or air moving away, is also forecast aloft. This will allow a zone of pretty good lift that will allow already unstable air to break free from what looks like a fairly stable slice of air located just above the surface.

At this time, storm chances will peak each afternoon, and strong straight-line winds are the biggest concern.

At this point, it looks like Thursday's set-up is more concerning with the same dynamics that we expect to fuel storms on Wednesday happening further to the south.

This will allow a larger part of our area to be impacted by severe weather.

