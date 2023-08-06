Pittsburgh Weather: A quiet night. Storm chance for Sunday, Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe storms are possible on Sunday and Monday, and a First Alert Weather Day has already been issued for Monday, with the possibility of Sunday being added.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:23 Sunset: 8:30

Tonight: Clouds have rolled in, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees for the 5 p.m. hour. Dew points are in the 50s. It's comfy. Enjoy!

Any Alert Days Ahead?: First Alert Day Issued for Monday. Mary may add Sunday on Sunday morning.

Aware: Stormy conditions are possible both Sunday and Monday as an upper low slowly makes its way. A strong jet streak should provide lift through divergent winds above the surface. Strong wind, along with the possibility of hail and a tornado, will be possible. There will be a lot of dry time with periods of storms rolling through. The best chance comes late afternoon, both Sunday and Monday.

The set-up is straightforward forward, with an upper low tracking through Northern Illinois to the east. By Sunday afternoon, strong winds ahead of the upper low will push dew points up to the upper 60s. A strong jet streak above the surface will pump fast-moving, divergent winds through our region. This will cause one of the better severe weather set-ups of the summer.

Fast-moving storms will bring the threat of destructive straight-line winds along with the threat of hail and tornados. Frequent lightning and downpours will also be possible.

Overnight tonight should be quiet and pleasant. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s overnight. You will start to feel the return of humidity tomorrow, with dew points going from the mid-50s to the upper 60s by tomorrow.

It is going to be steamy and hot, with highs hitting the upper 80s on Sunday and the mid-80s on Monday. My one concern on Sunday with temperatures is the frequency and timing of storms that could roll through at times that will make our highs only hit the mid-80s. I am going to go with the 'this is what we hit if we don't have inopportune storms' high, and we will see.

