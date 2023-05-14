Pittsburgh Weather: A pleasant workweek ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a sunny Sunday, we'll watch a few clouds roll in overnight, but temperatures will be cooler, with lower humidity levels.

AWARE: A few showers are possible Tuesday.

Areas north of I-80 could see some patchy frost, and Forest County is under a frost advisory Sunday night. Monday will see temperatures reach the mid-70s, which is just a few degrees warmer than the average high of 72 for this time of year.

Skies will remain sunny before a bit of a cooldown and a chance for a few showers later Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday dries out and cools into the 60s before we warm a bit toward the weekend and look for another chance of showers later Friday into Saturday.

