Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A pleasant workweek ahead

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/14)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/14) 03:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a sunny Sunday, we'll watch a few clouds roll in overnight, but temperatures will be cooler, with lower humidity levels.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: A few showers are possible Tuesday.

headlines-center-camera-2.png
KDKA Weather Center

Areas north of I-80 could see some patchy frost, and Forest County is under a frost advisory Sunday night. Monday will see temperatures reach the mid-70s, which is just a few degrees warmer than the average high of 72 for this time of year. 

rain-chances-next-6-days-starts-tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

Skies will remain sunny before a bit of a cooldown and a chance for a few showers later Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday dries out and cools into the 60s before we warm a bit toward the weekend and look for another chance of showers later Friday into Saturday.

Enjoy!

7-day-icast-2.png
KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.