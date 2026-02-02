Pittsburgh adding new trucks and more training after snowstorm struggles

It's been more than a week since Pittsburgh was blanketed in snow, and city leaders are looking at what went right and what went wrong.

Mayor Corey O'Connor met with public works to talk about that, adding that new trucks and training are on the way. O'Connor, Acting Public Works Director John McClory and other leaders know that trucks breaking down was a problem, but so was driver training. Some drivers were hesitant on certain hills and streets, as it was the first time for several new employees.

"Now you show up, and we're just handing you the keys. It's not fair on the workers either. So, we have to do a better job of getting in front and getting them the proper training they deserve," Mayor O'Connor said.

The 20 Parks trucks outfitted to do snow clearing held up. They will continue to help with snow this winter. The hope is to have 50 new trucks by next winter. They will take six to eight months, as there is a backlog with vendors.

"We're going through the breakdown of what types. Are they more tractor-based? Are they your standard plow? Are they smaller? Are they larger? That's the conversation. But we're going to solve that tonight and place that order, hopefully, first thing tomorrow," Mayor O'Connor said on Monday.

With steep snowbanks still in some places, city crews and contractors are still working on removing them. People are asked to get their sidewalks clear if they haven't done that yet.

"It's sitting on the corners. We see it, too. Now it's just the detail part of this job of how quickly we can get it out of those areas," Mayor O'Connor said.

As for the cost of bringing in contractors, that still must be determined. The mayor's office will have to get that cost over to the city council.