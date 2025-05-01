Severe storms possible again over the next three days in Pittsburgh area | KDKA First Alert Weather

Everyone should see a brief round of rain and storms after 6 p.m., and there will also be a chance for isolated storms ahead of the main line.

Friday has the potential to be a First Alert Weather Day due to afternoon storm chances.

One could make the argument that our best storm chance comes on Friday with instability in place all day. I don't think Saturday storm chances will approach FAWD levels at this time.

Chances for severe weather in our area today - May 1, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

There are still 100s of thousands of people without power across our area, with one of the hottest days of the year so far expected today, libraries and movie theaters should be packed with people looking to escape the hot weather

We had a pleasant day on Wednesday to recover from the mess that was Tuesday evening's storms. There are still more than a hundred thousand people without power today. For those without power, today will be uncomfortable with highs soaring to the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be high for this time of the year, with dew points hitting the mid-60s.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

With temperatures and humidity levels on the rise today, it is no surprise that our severe storm chances are also returning. Most of the day is looking dry with everyone seeing a line of storms, including strong winds and small hail, late this afternoon into the evening.

The line won't be anything like what we saw the other day, but it still could prove dangerous. Ahead of the main line, there will also be a chance for individual cells that would bring a quick downpour and gusty winds.

You should keep a closer-than-usual eye on the weather today, with conditions potentially changing quickly.

Storm chances stick around for Friday, but temperatures won't be as hot as today, only hitting the 70s. Humidity levels will be moderate to high with the potential for some decent rain totals. Flash flooding will be possible with any downpours we see.

Current guidance puts flash flooding as possible for anything more than around an inch of rain within three hours. Rain chances will stick around both on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday rain chances will be highest south of I-70, with the best chance for rain now happening Saturday evening.

There will be a chance for rain showers during the morning hours, but rain is not guaranteed each hour.

Showers will be spotty. Sunday rain comes in the form of light showers and drizzle.

7-day forecast: May 1, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

