Watch: Pittsburgh mayoral Republican candidates to hold debate

The Republican candidates for Pittsburgh mayor are debating on KDKA+ Thursday at 7 p.m. You can watch it in the live player above.

Tony Moreno is a former police officer who ran for mayor four years ago. Thomas West is a Lawrenceville business owner and former TV producer.

The Democratic candidates, incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey and Corey O'Connor, debated on KDKA+ on Wednesday. The two answered questions about public safety, housing, the city's aging emergency vehicle fleet and more.

The primary election is set for May 20.