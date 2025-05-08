Watch CBS News
Politics

Watch: Pittsburgh mayoral Republican candidates to hold debate

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

The Republican candidates for Pittsburgh mayor are debating on KDKA+ Thursday at 7 p.m. You can watch it in the live player above. 

Tony Moreno is a former police officer who ran for mayor four years ago. Thomas West is a Lawrenceville business owner and former TV producer. 

The Democratic candidates, incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey and Corey O'Connor, debated on KDKA+ on Wednesday. The two answered questions about public safety, housing, the city's aging emergency vehicle fleet and more. 

The primary election is set for May 20. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.