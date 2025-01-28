Republican candidate and small business owner Thomas West launches campaign for Pittsburgh mayor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The race to become Pittsburgh's next mayor is getting packed. On Tuesday, Republican Thomas West announced his candidacy.

West is currently the owner of the men's clothing boutique Trim in Lawrenceville.

"I can tell you, in four years, if things don't change, we're gonna be like we have been in the past: stagnant or slightly below stagnant," he said at the event. "I don't want that. I love this city, I opened my business here, and I live in this city. I think we need to focus on making this city vibrant and prosperous again."

According to a release from his campaign, West is focusing a lot on public safety, saying the police force has been battling to keep officers and secure funding for "far too long."

West joins a growing list of candidates for mayor, last week former police officer Tony Moreno announced another run for office.

Moreno ran in the primary against then-incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto but ultimately came in third. He went on to win a write-in campaign on the Republican side, eventually losing to Ed Gainey in the general election.

This time, Moreno plans to run as a Republican from the start.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor will be challenging Ed Gainey for the Democratic nomination, announcing his candidacy last month.

Pittsburgh will hold the election for mayor on November 5.