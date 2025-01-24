Tony Moreno to announce plans to run for Pittsburgh mayor as a Republican

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno is expected to announce his plans to run for mayor again as a Republican.

Moreno ran against Mayor Gainey in the 2021 primary election as a Democrat and in the 2021 general election as a Republican. In that general election, he got around 28% of the vote.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moreno will be running as a Republican in the 2025 election.

The former Pittsburgh Police officer went after Mayor Gainey in his announcement, citing crime, homelessness, and businesses leaving Pittsburgh as reasons why he's now gunning for the job.

He appears to want to make the city safer, keep businesses in the city, and grow the economy.

Moreno isn't the first person to enter the race, however.

On the Democratic side, Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor is challenging Mayor Gainey with the primary set for May 20.

Moreno is set to formally announce his campaign this afternoon at a press conference.