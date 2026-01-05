Corey O'Connor being sworn in today as Pittsburgh's 62nd mayor

A new era of leadership will begin today when Corey O'Connor is sworn in and becomes Pittsburgh's 62nd mayor.

O'Connor was elected in a landslide victory in the fall and his tenure will begin today when he is officially sworn into the office his father once held.

The incoming mayor toured his new office at the City-County Building on Sunday with his family by his side, while he answered questions from reporters.

Corey O'Connor toured his new office at the City-County Building on Sunday with his family by his side on the eve of his inauguration as Pittsburgh's next mayor. KDKA-TV

O'Connor said that he plans on hitting the ground running once he takes office as mayor, focusing on growth and building a belief in Pittsburgh and has spent the past weeks working to assemble a staff who will bring experience and a new vision to Pittsburgh.

Foregoing a national search, Corey O'Connor has already nominated Jason Lando as Pittsburgh's next police chief.

O'Connor will officially be sworn into office as mayor at 1 p.m. at the Carnegie Music Hall along Forbes Avenue in Oakland.