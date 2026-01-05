Mayor-elect Corey O'Connor tours new office ahead of inauguration

Incoming Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor toured his new office at the City-County Building on Sunday, with his family by his side, while he answered questions from reporters.

O'Connor, sitting next to his wife with one of his two young children on his lap, said there's a lot of anticipation ahead of his inauguration on Monday, explaining it is all starting to feel real.

"I'm somebody that wants to get in and do it already," O'Connor said.

That will start, he said, with a focus on growth and building a belief in Pittsburgh.

"It's talking about, you know, how we're going to grow our neighborhoods, how we're going to invest in our small business districts," he said. "I also think right away we have to do some streamlining of things so we can show Pittsburgh's open for business."

He'll examine permitting processes to help businesses open faster, O'Connor said. He added that he's looking forward to getting his public safety director and police chief nominees approved.

"We're ready to go," he said.

O'Connor has spent the past weeks working to assemble a staff who will bring experience and a new vision to Pittsburgh.

"We know it's not going to be easy. I mean, I'm sure we're going to get a snowstorm in the first couple of weeks," O'Connor said, explaining they will spend the first month or two figuring out what internally has to be fixed.

But there's a reason O'Connor admits that Monday will be tough. He won't have either of his parents there, including his father, the late Bob O'Connor, who died while he was mayor of Pittsburgh.

"It'll be an emotional day tomorrow. But then, you know, obviously, the work starts quickly, but I think tomorrow is going to be just thinking about them and what they would say today," O'Connor said.