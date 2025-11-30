Kyle Dubas or Corey O'Connor? Penguins social media team posts funny video to clear up the confusion

If you have confused Pittsburgh's Mayor-Elect Corey O'Connor and Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas, you certainly aren't alone.

On Saturday, the Penguins and Pittsburgh's next mayor addressed this head-on in a social media video aimed at clearing up any confusion.

"People say I look like the new mayor of Pittsburgh," Dubas said on his way to his office, where he found O'Connor sitting at his desk.

"People say I look like the general manager of the Penguins," O'Connor responded.

Clearing up the confusion even more, Dubas reminded Pittsburghers that he's not the one you call about potholes or taxes, and O'Connor isn't the one who you call about the power play or who's starting in goal - though that would likely be more of a Dan Muse decision than a Kyle Dubas decision.

Of course, it wouldn't be social media content without a little bit of light-hearted chirping between two dopplegangers.

"For clarity, he's the short one," Dubas said with a grin.

"And clearly, he's the tall one," O'Connor responded.

Regardless of height, job title, or concern, both men clearly have a lot of pride in the 412.