Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Corey O'Connor names chief of staff, nominates director of public safety

Before he takes office in January, Pittsburgh's mayor-elect, Corey O'Connor, has begun building his administration.

That began on Thursday morning when he announced he was naming Dan Gilman as his Chief of Staff, and his intention to nominate Sheldon Williams as the Director of Public Safety.

"We need to hit the ground running on day one, so we need leadership that knows the city, knows the residents, and knows how to get things done," O'Connor said. "I've known Dan for nearly 20 years, and we served on City Council together. I know his commitment to our communities, and I know he can guide a seamless transition."

Gilman currently serves as the Chief of Staff to Duquesne University's President, Ken Gormley. Prior to that position, Gilman held several city government positions, including a seat on the city council, a mayoral chief of staff, and a city council chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Williams spent 13 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and during his law enforcement career, he was a member of the SWAT team and bomb squad with an expertise in tactics and explosives. He was also just one of a few officers to achieve certification in all areas of public safety, including fire, hazmat, and EMS.

"With a career in the military, emergency medical services, police, and fire, Sheldon understands what it's like to be boots on the ground when you respond to a call," said O'Connor. "As Director, he'll be able to bring those experiences together with his ministry and teaching to lead the department in community-based public safety."

Williams retired from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in 2011 and has since spent more than a decade at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church as a pastor. In 2022, he became a full-time faculty member at Pitt's Emergency Medicine Program. He has also consulted with various public safety government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is a Pennsylvania State Fire Academy instructor.

O'Connor won the mayoral election on Tuesday, defeating Republican Tony Moreno.