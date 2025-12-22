Pittsburgh City Council approves 2026 budget with 20% property tax increase

Pittsburgh City Council on Sunday approved a 20% tax increase as part of the city's 2026 budget, sending it to Mayor Ed Gainey's desk.

With revenue declining and costs increasing, council members said they reached a compromise.

"It is not easy for any elected official, for any council member, to vote to raise taxes on our residents," said Councilwoman Barb Warwick (D).

Warwick originally proposed a 30% tax increase. It was adjusted down to 20% on Sunday. Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith (D) was one of two council members to vote against the increase.

"I feel relieved that we'll be able to do some of the things that the city needs. I feel very concerned for the taxpayers in the city of Pittsburgh," Kail-Smith said.

She said she had hoped for a smaller tax increase this year, with additional increases delayed until Mayor-elect Corey O'Connor takes office, allowing time to put a pilot program in place.

"I feel like it was somewhat of a compromise. I think for our residents, though, it's a challenge," Kail-Smith said. "I have emails and phone calls from residents that are terrified."

Warwick suggested people take advantage of available discounts.

"The little bit of help we have is not enough for people who are middle class, who aren't eligible for a lot of this stuff, and they're getting hit extremely hard from all different angles," Kail-Smith said.

Council also made cuts, but nothing that overly concerned Warwick or Kail-Smith. Warwick added that something like the police mounted horse unit had been taken out of the budget before being added back in.

Money from the city's Stop the Violence fund was reduced, but Warwick said remaining funds from this year will be able to cover next year, with no immediate program cuts.

"So the Stop the Violence fund remains, and in 2027, we will go back up to the $10 million allotment," Warwick said.

"I know this is not an easy day, an easy thing for people to hear, but I do feel that now, hopefully, with this tax increase, Mayor-elect O'Connor and his administration will be well positioned to hit the ground running," Warwick said.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office did not immediately release a statement in support, instead saying the mayor would first review how the tax increase impacts businesses on top of the tax increases they are already facing.

Asked whether council has the votes to survive a veto, Warwick said it does.