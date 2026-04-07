Pittsburgh-area lawmakers respond to Trump's earlier warning that "a whole civilization will die"

Pittsburgh-area lawmakers responded to President Trump's warning earlier on Tuesday that "a whole civilization will die" if Iran doesn't make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline.

Before the deadline, Trump announced that he agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, provided Iran agrees to completely and immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, which has a chapter in Pittsburgh, called the president's comments "unhinged, racist and genocidal" in a statement. CAIR said there is nothing in American law, military law or international law that would allow attacks on civilian infrastructure. The organization said local Iranian community members feel shaken and are on edge.

Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee said in a statement on social media that "this is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the President of the United States."

Fellow Democrat Congressman Chris Deluzio said an order like this is why he was part of a video last year that asked armed service members to reject illegal orders.

"What he called for, if we believe him, is essentially a genocidal threat against the Iranian people," Deluzio said. "It's against American law. No president could ever order such a thing lawfully."

Sen. Dave McCormick did not respond to KDKA's request for a comment on the president's statement. McCormick has gone on talk shows and podcasts in support of the war in Iran. He stressed that it was essential for homeland security.

"This was never going to be easy," McCormick said on the Reaganism podcast on Monday. "This is a very formidable military capability. We're well on the way. I think the military operation has been extraordinarily successful."

KDKA also reached out to Congressman Mike Kelly, Guy Reschenthaler and Sen. John Fetterman but did not hear back.

CAIR said the president's Cabinet needs to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would mean the president is declared unfit to serve and the vice president becomes the acting president.