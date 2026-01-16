Deluzio says he won't be "intimidated" amid Trump administration's investigation over video message to troops

Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania is one of five congressional Democrats who said they have received inquiries from the Justice Department after they appeared in a video message urging members of the military not to follow "illegal orders."

The lawmakers posted a video in November that told military service members that they "must refuse illegal orders." On Friday, Deluzio made it clear that he's not particularly worried about the investigation, saying he's not going anywhere if they want to talk to him.

"I'm not going to be intimidated," Deluzio said. "I think this is a clear harassment campaign against me and other members of Congress who stated the law."

Deluzio, who was in Ambridge on Friday to announce funding for athletic facilities, addressed President Trump accusing him and the other Democratic lawmakers of "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

"The president's response to that, which is to call for arrest, and death, and hanging, and now sending the Justice Department after us, is dangerous. It's a dangerous attack on free speech and it's an attack on the legislative branch."

Deluzio said his office received calls from the top federal prosecutor in D.C., Jeanine Pirro, requesting an interview with her office.

"The law is clear," Deluzio said. "Our troops have to follow lawful orders, and no one could ever require them to follow illegal ones."