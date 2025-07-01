Thousands of volunteers wanted to participate in dress rehearsal for new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal

Thousands of volunteers are wanted to participate in a dress rehearsal for the new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport this fall.

The work at Pittsburgh International Airport is 90% complete and before the terminal opens in the fall, the Allegheny County Airport Authority says it's looking for 3,000 to 4,000 volunteers to take part in a "full-scale dress rehearsal" that will consist of what a normal day at the airport will be like.

"This will be the first opportunity to see the building truly come alive," the Airport Authority says.

Construction on the $1.5 billion project began in July 2021, with the goal of modernizing the airport, making it more efficient and improving the passenger experience.

The Airport Authority says that during the dress rehearsal, the volunteers will will act as a passenger and follow a script as they move through the terminal and help provide feedback about how the process works for them.

A date for the dress rehearsal hasn't been finalized yet, but will be held sometime in September.

Anyone wishing to participate in the dress rehearsal can fill out a form online. Volunteers will not be compensated or reimbursed.