Construction of $1.4 billion Pittsburgh International Airport terminal reaches "60 percent" completion

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport officials provided an update Thursday on its $1.4 billion terminal project.

The journey toward the completion of the new terminal is well underway. Officials said as of right now, everything is going according to schedule

"We are just getting ready to dry in the full building. That means the entire building envelope is nearing completion," said Paul Hoback, chief development officer of the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The construction of the $1.4 billion terminal is moving along.

"We just passed the 60 percent complete with construction," Hoback said.

Officials said the vision of the new terminal is all about efficiency, from the time you get out of your car to the time you sit in your seat on the plane. To make that happen, it's out with the old and in with the new.

"This terminal is 30-some years old. A lot of the parts, equipment and systems of the terminal are well past their useful life," Hoback said.

According to officials, taxpayers will not have to pay the entire bill.

"The funding is basically covered by our airline partners," Hoback said. "They've been unanimous supporters of this project. There's not a single dime of local taxpayer or state taxpayer money that goes into this project."

The big question now is when is the new terminal going to see the first passengers.

"We're moving toward an opening date in 2025," Hoback said.