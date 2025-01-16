Pittsburgh International Airport's new landside terminal entering its final stretch of construction

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - We are just a few months away from the new airport terminal opening up. The $1.5 billion project will wrap up and give Pittsburgh a new landside terminal.

At this point, the new terminal is about 80% complete. As the construction continues, the hope is to have this up and ready to go by about the September/October time frame.

A look at the outside of the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal. Chris Hoffman

While it may look chaotic with wires, steel, and drywall all around, it's coming together as planned.

The new front door of Pittsburgh takes travelers into the 21st century. There is a emphasize on nature, from the beams designed to look like trees, constellation lights and natural light pouring in.

There will be 12 TSA lanes for passengers and 1 for employees. It's designed with technology so you will not have to remove liquids and laptops. This spring the equipment for the security checkpoint is expected to be installed.

"Which will allow for faster, throughput in that so a much better passenger experience especially for that security checkpoint," Allegheny County Airport Authority Executive Vice President Paul Hoback said.

Before and after security will be outdoor terraces. This will allow people to enjoy the outdoors when it's not winter. The location of the terraces past security were put in places to ensure no one can do anything suspicious.

The TSA helped with the designs.

"So once you get through security, you're going to be able to go outside and enjoy the outdoor terraces," Hoback said.

A few photos and of the ongoing work. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/l3AJYb7oGh — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 16, 2025

Other additions include thousands of new parking spaces between a garage and surface parking. New baggage systems will be in place to get your luggage to and from the planes quicker. Accommodations for people with special needs and new mothers are part of the plan so people have a space for their needs.

A look at what will be the new ticketing area at Pittsburgh International Airport. Chris Hoffman

A very Pittsburgh feature will connect this new terminal to the airside terminal after going through security.

"Then you get to do what every Pittsburgher is very used to and that's going over a bridge and through a tunnel," Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassostis said.

It appears you won't have to jump across 4 lanes on this bridge to make your flight.

This new terminal is expected to save the airport $20 million in maintenance a year.

"Our number one priority with this project is stable and predictable airline costs, so it's so important for us to reduce those operational costs," Hoback said.

According to airport officials, everything is staying on time and on budget.

Potential passengers can check out the full renderings of what the new landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport will look like on their website at this link.