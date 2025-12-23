Passengers move through Pittsburgh International Airport as AAA forecasts record-breaking holiday travel

Whether you're hitting the roads or taking to the skies this holiday season, you won't be doing it alone as millions of people head to their Christmas destinations.

AAA says this year will break last year's all-time record, with more than 122 million Americans expected to travel. That's up just over 2% from 2024.

After one of the busiest air travel weekends, many people were still rolling suitcases to their Christmas destinations through the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday. AAA said more than 8 million people will fly over the year-end holiday period. Looking ahead, Friday and Sunday are estimated to be some of the busiest air travel days.

With this many people on the move, there are a few things to keep in mind to make your trip go more smoothly. Download your airline apps, keep all your booking information handy, check TSA guidelines and arrive at least two hours early.

"Be patient. Come early, expect delays. Makes life a whole lot easier," said traveler Mark Davie.

And staying healthy matters, too. Wearing a mask if you're sick, washing your hands, making sure your vaccinations are up to date and avoiding touching your face can help keep holiday travels on track for you and others.