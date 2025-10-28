Take a look inside Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal is nearly ready to open and is expected to wow travelers and locals alike. Here's a look inside the $1.7 billion terminal project.

The new terminal is poised to open before Thanksgiving after years of anticipation. An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but the airport says the transformation project is nearly 95% complete.

Two public trial runs have been held recently with the goal of testing the new terminal's systems so that when things open for business, everything will run smoothly.

From the time travelers arrive at the airport's new terminal, they'll see large tree columns holding up the roof of the new structure, that will resemble western Pennsylvania's rolling hills.

Once inside the terminal, passengers will notice a large, open-concept upper level atrium.

The upper level of the terminal will house the ticketing areas, security checkpoints, and gates to all departing and arriving flights.

The security checkpoint area inside Pittsburgh International's new terminal will be larger than the current operation, with 12 lanes compared to the existing 7 lanes in place.

The security screening process will also feature new equipment expected to help move passengers and travelers trough the checkpoint more quickly.

All the security lanes in the new terminal will be in the same area with no more alternative checkpoint.

One thing that experienced Pittsburgh International travelers may be used to -- but will need to soon forget, is the tram connecting the existing landside and airside terminals.

Once the new terminal opens, travelers will proceed through the security checkpoint, and down a pedestrian "connector bridge," inspired by Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Tunnel that serves as a gateway to the city.

Travelers arriving at Pittsburgh International will make their way to the airport's lower level in the new terminal, where they will be met with a new "You have arrived" sign as they make their way towards baggage claim.

The baggage claim area in the new terminal, much like in the current setup at the airport, will connect passengers and travelers to ground transportation pickup options.

The baggage claim area in the airport's new terminal will feature a state-of-the-art handling system that will cut down the travel time for luggage from eight miles down to three miles.

In addition to the new terminal, Pittsburgh International Airport is also preparing to roll out new parking options with 6,000 new spaces, including 2,300 spaces that are covered.

While an official opening date for the airport's new terminal has yet to be announced, whenever it does open, it will surely be met with excitement from those traveling to and from Pittsburgh.