Crowds begin to gather for Pittsburgh's 4th of July celebration

People have begun to make their way to Pittsburgh on Friday for the city's Fourth of July festivities.

The city's holiday celebration is taking place on the North Shore and Mount Washington this year instead of Point State Park, which is undergoing a construction project.

Friday's celebration kicked off at 4 p.m., with the fireworks display scheduled for 9:35 p.m.

2025 Independence Day Celebration in Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers heading to the North Shore can enjoy the holiday fun on the North Shore Great Lawn.

There are three entrances, and yellow barricades surround the security perimeter where the stage is on the lawn. There are police officers on bikes, in vehicles and on foot patrolling the North Shore.

There are two music stages on the North Shore Great Lawn, food trucks highlighting local businesses, a family fun center and an 80-foot-tall hot air balloon.

For those going to Mount Washington to celebrate, live music, activities for kids, local food and a great view of the fireworks display can also be found at the Grandview Park BandStand.

The city said anyone coming to the celebration is subject to a bag check. Prohibited items include alcohol, firearms, pop-up tents, grills, laser pointers, selfie sticks and structures, among others.