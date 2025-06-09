Pittsburgh's Fourth of July festivities moving to North Shore for 2025 celebration

City of Pittsburgh moves Fourth of July festivities to the North Shore for 2025 celebration

The city of Pittsburgh announced its Fourth of July festivities, which include a move to the North Shore for the 2025 celebration.

City officials are planning to host most of the events at the North Shore Riverwalk this year, due to the construction going on at Point State Park. They're also planning for festivities at Emerald View Park's Grandview Bandstand.

"Independence Day in Pittsburgh is more than just fireworks — it's a powerful celebration of community, freedom, and resilience," said Mayor Ed Gainey.

"This year, we're bringing the energy to new locations across the city, with incredible entertainment, family fun, and heartfelt tributes to our veterans. I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate what makes Pittsburgh such a strong, vibrant city."

What activities will be available on July 4th on the North Shore?



The activities will kick off at 4 p.m. on the North Shore, with festivities taking place such as a children's fun zone, hot-air balloon, musical performances and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m.

In addition to the July 4th activities, event organizers are holding the Trulieve Veterans Wellness Row that will give attendees to connect with various veteran-focused programs and resources, such as career development, housing and wellness.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with the City of Pittsburgh for this year's Independence Day celebration," said Nick Rassler, Trulieve's PA Director of State Operations. "We are proud to support local veterans through the Trulieve Veterans Row initiative by connecting them with wellness resources, community support, and a space to reset."