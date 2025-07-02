Fireworks will light up the Pittsburgh sky on Friday. What to know about timing, parking and viewing spots.

Pittsburgh is known for going all out to celebrate the Fourth of July, including a fireworks spectacular that lights up the night sky.

The city's holiday celebration has been moved this year due to ongoing construction at Point State Park, but Pittsburghers can still enjoy the festivities on Friday from land or by boat.

"Independence Day in Pittsburgh is more than just fireworks. It's a powerful celebration of community, freedom, and resilience," Mayor Ed Gainey said in June.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Independence Day Celebration in Pittsburgh can be found below.

When are the fireworks in Pittsburgh?

Friday's celebration kicks off at 4 p.m., and the 25-minute fireworks display is scheduled for 9:35 p.m.

Where is Pittsburgh's 4th of July celebration?

The city's Independence Day Celebration has moved to the North Shore this year.

Most of the holiday's events are set for the North Shore Great Lawn because of the Point State Park construction. Events are also scheduled for Emerald View Park's Grandview Band Stand.

"This year, we're bringing the energy to new locations across the city, with incredible entertainment, family fun, and heartfelt tributes to our veterans," Gainey said in June.

Where are the best places to watch Pittsburgh's fireworks?

There is no such thing as a bad view, but some of the most popular viewing spots include on Mount Washington and the Carnegie Science Center, which is hosting a Fourth of July event that includes a reserved viewing area for the fireworks show.

However, don't miss getting a front seat to the fireworks on the Three Rivers if you or someone you know has a boat. The Gateway Clipper will also have a Fourth of July cruise.

Activities at Pittsburgh's 4th of July celebration

Officials said people coming to the city on Friday can expect plenty of music, food and entertainment.

There are two music stages on the North Shore Great Lawn, food trucks highlighting local businesses, a family fun center and an 80-foot-tall hot air balloon.

Live music, activities for kids, local food and a great view of the fireworks display can also be found at the Grandview Park Band Stand.

Pittsburgh 4th of July parking

There are plenty of parking garages across the North Shore for people interested in driving to the event.

People can take Pittsburgh Regional Transit's light-rail system to Allegheny Station and walk to the festivities. Also, PRT buses 14 and 54 drop off riders at Allegheny Avenue past Reedsdale Street, within walking distance of the celebration.

Reminder, PRT has park-and-ride stations for bus and light rail riders.

Pittsburgh fireworks bag policy

The city said anyone coming to the celebration is subject to a bag check. Prohibited items include alcohol, firearms, pop-up tents, grills, laser pointers, selfie sticks and structures, among others.