When are fireworks near me? Pittsburgh area's 4th of July 2025 celebrations schedule

By: Gianna Girol, KDKA-TV

It's almost time to illuminate Pittsburgh's skyline with Fourth of July fireworks. Independence Day is coming up and there are several places to celebrate around western Pennsylvania.

Firework celebrations, including the iconic Big Butler Fair and Pittsburgh's display, are back again for another year, along with many others.

Below, you'll find a county-by-county list of where you can celebrate and watch fireworks around the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny County fireworks

City of Pittsburgh:

July 4 at 9:35 p.m. on the North Shore

The City of Pittsburgh will kick off its Fourth of July celebrations at 4 p.m. on the North Shore, moving away from Point State Park due to construction. On the Great Lawn, there will be live music and kid-friendly activities. A food truck will also sit along North Shore Drive. Additional Independence Day festivities are scheduled at Emerald View Park's Grandview Bandstand. The Pittsburgh fireworks display will begin at 9:35 p.m.

Other Communities:

Avalon — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Bellevue — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Ben Avon — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Ben Avon Heights — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Brentwood Borough — The 2025 Brentwood Fourth of July Celebration will include a fireworks display on Friday, July 4 , at 9:30 p.m. at Brentwood Park. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m. and the annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K is set for 8:30 a.m.

, at 9:30 p.m. at Brentwood Park. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m. and the annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K is set for 8:30 a.m. Carnegie — The Carnegie Independence Day Celebration will occur on Saturday, July 5 , in Carnegie Park, with fireworks beginning after sunset.

, in Carnegie Park, with fireworks beginning after sunset. Crafton Borough — Crafton's Fourth of July Fun & Fireworks Celebration will take place on Friday, July 4 , at 4 p.m. in Crafton Park. There will be a live band, food, and fireworks will begin after dusk.

, at 4 p.m. in Crafton Park. There will be a live band, food, and fireworks will begin after dusk. Dormont Borough – The 2025 Dormont Day July Fourth Celebration will take place on Friday, July 4 , from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dormont Pool parking lot and hillside. There will be live music and food, with fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m.

, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dormont Pool parking lot and hillside. There will be live music and food, with fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m. Emsworth — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Findlay Township — Findlay's 2025 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 , with music, food, giveaways, and more. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the Recreation and Sports Complex at Leopold Lake.

, with music, food, giveaways, and more. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the Recreation and Sports Complex at Leopold Lake. Hampton — Hampton's Community Day Celebration will take place on Thursday, July 3 , at 4.pm. inside Hampton Community Park. There will be live music, food, and inflatables. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m.

, at 4.pm. inside Hampton Community Park. There will be live music, food, and inflatables. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. Kilbuck — 2025 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Sunday, July 6 , starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

, starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Leetsdale — The Leetsdale Fourth of July Celebration on Friday, July 4 , will have a parade, food trucks, and live music. The celebration will be all day long, including a Zambelli fireworks show.

, will have a parade, food trucks, and live music. The celebration will be all day long, including a Zambelli fireworks show. McKeesport — Fourth of July fireworks will take place in Renziehausen Park on Friday, July 4 , after the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. featuring PURE GOLD.

, after the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. featuring PURE GOLD. Monroeville — Fourth of July fireworks will take place in the Monroeville Mall Annex at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4 . Earlier in the day, a parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center and proceed to the Monroeville Convention Center.

. Earlier in the day, a parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center and proceed to the Monroeville Convention Center. Moon Township — Moon Township's Annual July Fourth Celebration will take place at Moon Park, on Friday, July 4 , starting at 4 p.m. There will be kids' activities, food trucks, and a flag ceremony. The firework display will begin at 10 p.m.

, starting at 4 p.m. There will be kids' activities, food trucks, and a flag ceremony. The firework display will begin at 10 p.m. Mount Lebanon — The Mount Lebanon Independence Day Celebration will take place in Mount Lebanon's main park around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4 . Festivities will begin at noon with live music, food, games, and more.

. Festivities will begin at noon with live music, food, games, and more. Ohio Township — Ohio Township's Community Day will occur on Saturday, July 19 . Enjoy inflatables, raffles, food trucks, and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

. Enjoy inflatables, raffles, food trucks, and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Scott Township — The Scott Township Fourth of July fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in Scott Park.

in Scott Park. Shaler Township — Shaler Township's Community Day will be held on Friday, July 4 , at Kiwanis Park. There will be food vendors, firetruck rides, and a military recognition ceremony. Fireworks by Pyrotechnic will begin after dark.

, at Kiwanis Park. There will be food vendors, firetruck rides, and a military recognition ceremony. Fireworks by Pyrotechnic will begin after dark. South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair — The Fourth of July fireworks display can be enjoyed from Fairview Park in South Fayette Township, Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair, and various locations throughout the community. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4 .

. Ross Township — Ross Township will have an Independence Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 4. This will be followed by a Fourth of July Celebration at 5 p.m. in Ross Community Park with fireworks going off after dark.

Beaver County fireworks

Ambridge — Amrbdige is hosting Fourth of July festivities at Walter Panek Park on Saturday, July 5 . The park opens at 5 p.m. and will have a beer and wine garden, vendors, entertainment and activities for the kids. There will be fireworks later in the night.

. The park opens at 5 p.m. and will have a beer and wine garden, vendors, entertainment and activities for the kids. There will be fireworks later in the night. Hopewell Township — The Hopewell Park Fest will take place on Saturday, July 12 , in Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will take place around 9:30 p.m.

, in Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will take place around 9:30 p.m. Independence Township — At Route 151 and School Road, Independence Township will have BBQ, a cornhole tournament, a bake sale and activities for the kids at their celebration on July 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Butler County fireworks

Big Butler Fair — The 169th Big Butler Fair will run from Friday, June 27, until Saturday, July 5. The fair will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 , and the carnival will open at 1 p.m. Enjoy food, games, concerts, rides, and more. The Fourth of July firework display will start between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

, and the carnival will open at 1 p.m. Enjoy food, games, concerts, rides, and more. The Fourth of July firework display will start between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Mars Borough — Festivities will begin on Friday, July 4 , at 2 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and a parade at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from a new location behind St. John's at dusk.

, at 2 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and a parade at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from a new location behind St. John's at dusk. Saxonburg Borough — Saxonburg will celebrate with fireworks on Thursday, July 3, at the Saxonburg VFC Carnival Grounds. Grounds will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. There will also be food trucks on site.

Greene County fireworks

Waynesburg — Enjoy the Waynesburg Lions Club July Fourth Celebration all day long in Lions Club Community Park. Festivities will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 4, with fireworks going off around 9:30 p.m

Indiana County fireworks

Star Spangled Celebration — The 10th Annual Star Spangled Celebration will take place on Friday, July 4, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairgrounds. The celebration will feature food vendors, craft shows, kids' activities, and more. Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

Lawrence County fireworks

Mercer County fireworks

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks — Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Murfin Memorial Fields on Friday, July 4.

Somerset County fireworks

Somerset — Somerset will hold Ignite the Night on Thursday, July 3, at the Somerset Area School District football stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Washington County fireworks

Canonsburg — The Canonsburg Fourth of July Celebration kicks off on Friday, July 4 , with the 41st annual Whiskey Rebellion 5K at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a Fourth of July parade, face painting, rock climbing, and more. Fireworks will take place at the Canon-McMillan AHN Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8 p.m.

, with the 41st annual Whiskey Rebellion 5K at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a Fourth of July parade, face painting, rock climbing, and more. Fireworks will take place at the Canon-McMillan AHN Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8 p.m. Washington City Spark in the Park — Washington City Spark in the Park will take place on Saturday, July 5. There will be music, swimming, food, and fireworks.

Westmoreland County fireworks

Latrobe 4th of July Celebration — The celebration kicks off with a block party in Downtown Latrobe on Thursday, July 3 . The block party will include food, a DJ, face painting, vendors, and more. The celebration continues Friday, July 4, at Legion Keener Park. It will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and the fireworks show will conclude the day's festivities at 9:30 p.m.

. The block party will include food, a DJ, face painting, vendors, and more. The celebration continues Friday, July 4, at Legion Keener Park. It will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and the fireworks show will conclude the day's festivities at 9:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant Party in the Park — The Party in the Park celebration will be on Thursday, July 3, at the gazebo. It will begin at 5 p.m. and will have a fireworks display.

Other festivals and fireworks