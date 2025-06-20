Changes coming to Browns Hill Road stemming from deadly motorcycle crash

Changes are on the way to Browns Hill Road near the Homestead Grays Bridge stemming from a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late last month.

33-year-old Robert Brimage was killed in a motorcycle crash along Browns Hill Road on May 29 after crashing with another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction.

In the wake of the deadly crash, the City of Pittsburgh's Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team completed a site visit to the scene of where the crash occurred and will be making a number of changes to Browns Hill Road to help prevent future crashes.

The city says that during overnight hours, traffic lights at the intersections of Imogene Road and Parkview Boulevard will "revert to red."

Instead of staying green, traffic lights at those intersections will respond to real-time conditions instead of staying green to help cut down on chances for drivers to speed.

At those intersections, the yellow and red phases of the traffic signal rotations will be changed to help cut down on rear-end crashes and reflective plates will be added to give more nighttime visibility to drivers.

Lastly, pedestrians at the intersection of Browns Hill Road and Imogene Road will be given a 5-second head start when crossing the street.

It's unclear how quickly the changes will be implemented.