Man killed in motorcycle crash near Homestead Grays Bridge

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash near the Homestead Grays Bridge. 

The crash happened along Browns Hill Road just before midnight near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard.

A 33-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Browns Hill Road near the Homestead Grays Bridge. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Robert Brimage, 33, died at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police say the early investigation into the crash appears to show that Brimage crashed with another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the other vehicle didn't report any injuries.

