Man killed in motorcycle crash near Homestead Grays Bridge

A 33-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash near the Homestead Grays Bridge.

The crash happened along Browns Hill Road just before midnight near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Robert Brimage, 33, died at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police say the early investigation into the crash appears to show that Brimage crashed with another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the other vehicle didn't report any injuries.