Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be in the 50s today ahead of a cooldown tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Yesterday, the Pittsburgh airport recorded a 56-mph gust of wind.

Today won't be as warm as yesterday, with highs hitting the low 50s. Yesterday's high temperature in Pittsburgh was 56°. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 51° today. Skies will be partly cloudy with more sunshine than clouds.

KDKA Weather Center

Certain times of the day will see mostly sunny skies. I can't rule out an isolated shower or two, with model data pinpointing places south of I-70 having the best chance to see a brief passing shower. Winds will be out of the west today at around 10-15mph this afternoon. I have noon temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

The cool air will be in place through Thursday morning. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs just hitting the mid-40s. I have Thursday highs in the mid-50s. Friday highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances will begin going up on Friday with solid chances for rain at times on both Saturday and Sunday.

It won't be as windy today as it was yesterday

That's easy to say when Pittsburgh saw a max wind gust of 54mph. Wheeling saw a max wind gust of 49mph. The wind was due to a trough of cold air moving into our region. This lifted the warmer air and caused some pockets of buoyant air that dropped rapidly to the surface. Light rain also accompanied the trough as it moved in. I expected the trough to arrive several hours later than it did, so my low overnight rain chances became light late afternoon rain chances.

Overall, total rain for the day was just a trace amount. I am a little surprised we didn't record at least a little measurable rain for the day with the late Sunday night rain coming to an end just before midnight.

