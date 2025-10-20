Rain chances will linger this week throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now

Aware: The official rain total for Pittsburgh area will be around 0.85" for the last 24 hours. It was a good soaking rain, which will take another big bite out of drought conditions across the area.

This weekend's rain is going to go a long way in helping improve drought conditions across the area. Even more importantly, the chance for rain will linger throughout the work week, with scattered rain expected both on Monday and Tuesday. Right now, I have isolated shower chances in place for Thursday and Friday.

By the time you see this, rain should have come to an end for the day. Rain totals will range from 0.5" to 1". The rain came over a period of time of just over 12 hours. While we did see the heaviest rain arriving on the leading edge, a slow, steady, and soaking rain continued for around 10 hours. When it comes to drought conditions, slow, widespread, and soaking rains are what you need. This will take a big bite out of our current drought conditions.

Looking at the forecast, winds will remain gusty today with gusts up to 30mph in Pittsburgh. We could see gusts up to 40mph in higher elevations. Wind speeds will be strongest through noon and then will ease. I have high temperatures today, hitting the upper 50s with noon temperatures in the mid 50s. Skies will be a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Rain chances on Tuesday come from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be in the way of a fairly 'skinny' line of showers moving from the west to the east. There will also be a scattered rain chance after 6 p.m.

Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday's best chance for rain will occur during the morning, with just an isolated rain chance for the rest of the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to low 50s. Expect highs in the mid to low 50s for the rest of the work week, with temperatures warming up over the weekend.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s most mornings, but I have Friday and Saturday lows dipping to the 30s.

