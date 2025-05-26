It's not exactly going to be pool weather for Memorial Day in the Pittsburgh area

It's not exactly going to be pool weather, but the forecast for Memorial Day in the Pittsburgh area is dry.

Any Alert Days Ahead? We need to keep an eye on Friday storm and rain chances.

Aware: Today will be the tenth day in a row with us not seeing 80 degrees.

This is probably not the Memorial Day forecast many were hoping for, but it is the want that we've been given. I always hate complaining about Memorial Day weather because it always inevitably comes back to why we are here in the first place. It's hard to properly find a way to thank our servicemen and servicewomen who died defending our way of life. The best way to pay tribute to their sacrifice is by living each and every day defending the freedoms we enjoy thanks to them and trying to make our families, neighborhoods, cities, and societies better for those who come behind us.

Getting back to the weather, I will say that yes this weather is less than optimal. Highs today will only hit the upper 60s. Not exactly pool weather. Even worse skies will be a mix of mostly cloudy to overcast this afternoon.

At least we will be dry, and wind speeds will be low. The morning hours through maybe as late as 3 p.m. will be sunny.

Tuesday won't be much warmer than today. I have highs hitting 70°. Rain chances will arrive late in the afternoon, so most of your Tuesday will be dry. While model data isn't consistent on what to expect, I'd say to expect around 0.4" of rain to fall between 8 p.m. on Tuesday through 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Spotty rain showers will continue through the rest of the day. Rain chances will be low on Thursday.

Rain chances will be back early on Friday morning with rain and potential storms rumbling through overnight. I do keep in a rain chance for the area on Saturday with Sunday chances for rain being in place early in the day.

When it comes to temperatures, HIghs should hover near 70 degrees all the way through Sunday.

We should hit the mid-70s on Monday for highs, and I have us hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday of next week.

