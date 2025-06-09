Pittsburgh area to see afternoon storm chances on Monday

The Pittsburgh area is set to see stormy weather late Monday afternoon. We have one more stormy day before we get some relief from the storms.

Unlike yesterday, most of today will be dry. Storm chances should hold off until after 5 p.m. this afternoon, but everyone should see rain and storms after 5 p.m. but before 9 p.m. as a line of severe weather rolls through.

All forms of severe weather are on the table, including strong winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has a large part of our area under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather.

Before 5 p.m., today will be a little humid with dew points hovering near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph this afternoon. We will start the day off with sunny skies for sunrise, with sunny skies sticking around through around 9 a.m.

It should be partly cloudy through 1 p.m., and then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Highs today should hit 80 degrees, and it wouldn't be surprising if we briefly hit maybe 82 degrees just ahead of the storms.

On top of stormy weather, we will also have a chance for flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed part of our area under a slight (level 2 out of 4) risk of flash flooding today, with a fairly high 40 percent chance.

It will not take much rain at all for us to see flooding breaking out. Please be aware that flooding is the biggest risk when it comes to human safety, with more people dying of flooding than any other severe weather type.

Besides perhaps a little rain falling just after midnight, we begin a dry stretch of weather on Tuesday, with us likely being dry Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain and a severe weather risk look to return on Saturday. Highs on Tuesday will hit the mid-70s, and it will be very comfortable. Wednesday highs will be near 80 with another comfy day expected.