Pittsburgh in for a dry and comfortable 4th of July and a hot weekend

High pressure has settled into our region this morning and will linger through the day, delivering fair weather for the holiday. There are some clouds in our southwest zones this morning, but these will move out after sunrise, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

High temperatures on July 4, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will rise out of the 50s and 60s this morning to the mid-80s this afternoon. Fair weather is expected for those viewing fireworks later this evening, with temperatures falling toward the low 70s by midnight along with light winds.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

By Saturday, as high pressure moves east and winds shift to the southwest, we expect a warmer air mass to move in from the southwest. Our region will be fixated within a ridge of high pressure and a potential tropical system moving ashore to the Carolinas Saturday into Sunday, which will amplify sinking air aloft, leaving us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and overall dry conditions.

High temperatures on July 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90, with the most likely days to see 90°F+ highs on Sunday and Monday. Dew points will be elevated during the early morning hours, but drop in the afternoon thanks to drier air mixing aloft, which should help prevent heat indices from reaching hazardous levels.

Individuals should still stay well hydrated while being outdoors, and those sensitive to the heat should take frequent breaks or avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

High temperatures and heat index over the weekend and into next week KDKA Weather Center

One more hot afternoon is expected Monday ahead of a decaying band of showers and storms moving in from the northwest by early evening. Gusty outflow winds and locally heavy rain will be possible with any storm, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The system that brings the rain chance Monday evening should dissipate just south of our area Tuesday and Wednesday, with potentially a remnant storm chance during peak heating both days. Another system with higher levels of moisture and better rain chances may approach by the end of next week.

7-day forecast: July 4, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!