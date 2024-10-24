Pitt fans cautiously optimistic after big win over Syracuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt's football team took center stage on Thursday with its primetime matchup against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers shined in their 41-13 win over the Orange, remaining undefeated and continuing their great season.

It's been a historic season for the Panthers (7-0), off to their best start since 1982. Fans were pumped for Thursday's matchup as Pitt renewed its yearly rivalry with Syracuse, especially with legend Larry Fitzgerald in attendance.

The crisp fall air made for the perfect setup for a classic affair between the Panther and Orange. For Pitt fans, they couldn't be happier.

"I didn't think we would be this good. We're undefeated, so I'm living life right now. It's great," Pitt fan Jack Galbraith said.

"I cannot wait for this game. It's going to be awesome," Pitt senior Richie Donato said before kickoff.

For fans of the Panthers, 2023 proved to be a forgettable year. They could only muster up three wins all season. The Pitt faithful credit the quarterback play of Eli Holstein for turning the team around.

"Eli is balling out. He's killing it, so I'd say quarterback is the biggest turnaround," Donato said before the game.

With all the excitement, there is still cautious optimism for the team. Fans have experienced heartbreak and frustration in the past. They know there is no easy game between now and the end of the year.

"There's nobody on our schedule that we can't beat. There's nobody on our schedule that can't beat us," Pitt fan Tom Bailey said.

There are new expectations for this team. Fans hope it all comes together for the Panthers in the second half of the year.

"Win 10 games and win a bowl game. That's the expectation in my mind right now," Galbraith said.