Escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Bordan captured in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Bordan was captured by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, after being on the run since Monday morning.

Bordan escaped with handcuffs on after fleeing from police custody during a discharge from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal campus in Kensington.

Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals, said Bordan is currently at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Bordan will eventually be taken back to Philly, but when it will happen remains unclear at this time.

Alleem Bordan was captured by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, after being on the run since Monday morning. U.S. Marshals

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the U.S. Marshals, Pennsylvania State Police, the Johnstown Police Department, Cambria County Sheriff's Office and the Philadelphia Police Department.

"It's just a talented group of guys downstairs, ton of experience, super dedicated, couldn't be prouder of the task force officers and the deputy marshals that are here," Clark said.

How law enforcement captured Bordan

Clark and the U.S. Marshals didn't join the search for Bordan until Tuesday.

Two days after they joined the search, Clark said Bordan was taken into custody inside the attic of a home in Johnstown at 2 p.m. on Thursday — nearly 250 miles away from Philadelphia.

Bordan eluded the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in West Philly by escaping out a back door of a house and jumping onto nearby SEPTA train tracks.

But later Tuesday night, Clark said U.S. Marshals learned Bordan was picked up in a car by two people he associated with in Philadelphia and they drove him directly to Johnstown. Bordan had a previous criminal history in Cambria County, according to Clark.

As a result, the U.S. Marshals Western District Fugitive Task Force joined the search.

Early Thursday morning, U.S. Marshals belived Bordan was inside an apartment building in Johnstown but the search was a bust. Clark said the U.S. Marshals later learned Bordan was at the apartment on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

While at the apartment, U.S. Marshals believe Bordan reached out to a woman with Philly ties at a home on the 300 block of Davis Street in Johnstown.

Hours after searching the apartment, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the home at 2 p.m., Clark said.

Alleem Bordan, prisoner who escaped from Episcopal Hospital on Feb. 26, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The woman living inside the residence granted the U.S. Marshals permission to search the home and admitted Bordan was in the attic's crawl space. Clark said Bordan had to be forcibly removed from the attic. He was then put back into handcuffs and taken to the Cambria County Prison.

Clark said he doesn't expect the woman inside the home or anyone else to be charged in connection with the escape but added that could change. Bordan wasn't armed at the time of his capture.

Timeline of Bordan's escape

Bordan escaped Philadelphia police custody early Monday morning. Police said the 29-year-old was taken to Temple's Episcopal campus in Kensington after complaining of pain while in custody. After he was discharged, police said Bordan ran from officers, still handcuffed.

Early Monday morning, a surveillance video showed Bordan running through a gas station parking lot still handcuffed down the street from the hospital.

Bordan was then caught on camera entering a home on Hope Street in North Philly and getting into a gold Honda. He was still cuffed at the time.

It's unclear how Bordan got out of the handcuffs.

On Tuesday, Bordan was nearly caught by U.S. Marshals until he escaped out of a home in West Philadelphia before heading west to Johnstown.

Why was Bordan arrested?

Police said Bordan was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue for driving a stolen vehicle.

Other prison escapes in Philadelphia area

Bordan is one of several prison escapes in the Philadelphia region over the past year.

Shane Pryor, 17, was captured by U.S. Marshals after being on the run for five days. He escaped custody outside of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in January.

In November, Gino Hagenkotter escaped from the Riverside Correctional Facility while he was working in an orchard on prison property. He was found dead about two weeks later inside a warehouse.

Two months before Hagenkotter's escape, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 14-day manhunt in Chester County.

In May of 2023, Ameen Hurst, who was in custody in connection with four homicides, escaped with Nasir Grant from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. Both Hurst and Grant were eventually taken back into custody in different locations of the city.

Multiple people were charged with aiding Hurst and Grant in their escape.

Clark said Bordan is the seventh fugitive U.S. Marshals have arrested wanted for escape over the past year.

"The Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force will always be here to support our state and local partners, especially the Philadelphia Police Department," Clark said.