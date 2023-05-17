Philadelphia prison inspection: Report shows 38 non-compliance observations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Earlier this month, two prisoners, including a man accused of being involved in four deaths, escaped from a Philadelphia correctional facility.

Police said 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24 were caught on camera cutting a hole in a fence to break out and were not noticed as missing until the next day even with staff conducting three separate head counts.

"Somebody conducted three bed checks that either can't count or could count and did something wrong," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference Wednesday while announcing the capture of the second escaped inmate.

CBS News Philadelphia tracked down the latest inspection report for the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, which was conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in October 2022. There were 38 non-compliance observations listed on the report including:

The Inspectors observed the routine practice of staff permitting inmates to cover their cell windows (both interior cell door and exterior window), prohibiting the ability for staff to observe the cell. This practice was observed throughout multiple cells.

During the physical tour of the barber shop, the Inspectors observed the inventory for blades and equipment to be incorrect.

During the physical tour of A yard, the Inspectors observed a large crack (10 to 11 inches long) between the window ledge and the top of the brick wall. The yard door is substantially rusted at the bottom and the threshold is deteriorating.

According to the inspection documents, the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center did submit a Plan of Action and these observations were expected to be addressed. Repairs to the outside wall were scheduled for Spring of 2023.

Since the escape, Mayor Kenney said the prison is now under review by the PA Department of Corrections and the city is working with consultants to prevent this from happening again.

According to the Communications Coordinator with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, there are 746 vacancies at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

