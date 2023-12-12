Gino Hagenkotter found dead inside warehouse after escaping Philadelphia prison: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gino Hagenkotter, the 34-year-old man who escaped from the Riverside Correctional Facility at the end of November, was found dead inside a Philadelphia warehouse on Monday, police said.

Hagenkotter escaped while he was working a detail assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility (PICC) on Nov. 30.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Venango Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Monday for the report of an unresponsive man in a warehouse. The man, later identified as Hagenkotter, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Police believe Hagenkotter broke into the warehouse after they found a broken air vent, a pushed out-fan and a ladder nearby.

Hagenkotter's cause of death is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department and Medical Examiner's Office.

