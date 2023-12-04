Video shows Gino Hagenkotter after escaping Philadelphia prison; reward offered for info

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to find a man who escaped from a Philadelphia prison last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, which is leading the investigation, has released video of Gino Hagenkotter, 34, who escaped on Nov. 30 from the Riverside Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials have also shared that Hagenkotter is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a dagger on his right forearm.

United States Marshals Service

Hagenkotter was imprisoned for burglary and retail theft crimes and is considered nonviolent. To escape, he walked away from an orchard, where he was working as part of a supervised program, officials said.

The task force is also offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to Hagenkotter's arrest. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has added $500 more to the reward.

Officials have confirmed that Hagenkotter was nearing the end of his time behind bars when he found out an unresolved matter out of Bucks County would delay his release until April 2024.

He was last seen about 10 minutes after his escape, heading north on the 8400 block of Hegerman Street toward Blakiston Street.