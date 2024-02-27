U.S. Marshals Service joins search for escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Bordan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for 29-year-old Alleem Bordan, who escaped police custody while being discharged from a hospital in Philadelphia on Monday.

Bordan made a run for it with his hands handcuffed behind his back at Temple University Hospital's Episcopal campus in Kensington early Monday morning.

Police said Bordan was arrested Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue for driving a stolen vehicle.

Alleem Bordan, prisoner who escaped from Episcopal Hospital on Feb. 26, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Bordan complained about back pain while getting processed and was taken to the hospital to get checked out, police said.

After getting discharged, police said Bordan broke free from the officers as they were walking him back to the cruiser and took off through a gas station parking lot.

Police say Bordan is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with braids and a beard. He was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt over top of a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Bordan's last known address is in the 1300 block of North Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Bordan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact 215-686-TIPS.

Other prisoners who escaped in Philadelphia area

Bordan isn't the first prisoner to escape in the Philly region -- he's one of several over the past year to be on the run.

Shane Pryor, 17, was captured by U.S. Marshals after being on the run for five days. He escaped custody outside of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in January.

In November, Gino Hagenkotter escaped from the Riverside Correctional Facility while he was working a detail assignment. He was found dead about two weeks later inside a warehouse.

Two months before Hagenkotter's escape, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 14-day manhunt in Chester County.

In May of 2023, Ameen Hurst, who arrested in connection with four homicides, and Nasir Grant escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. Both Hurst and Grant were eventually taken back into custody in different locations of the city.

Multiple people were charged with aiding Hurst and Grant in their escape.