Ameen Hurst captured after Philadelphia prison escape

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have captured the second inmate who was missing after an escape from a Philadelphia prison.

Ameen Hurst was taken into custody on the 6100 block of Washington Avenue Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Hurst is being transported to the Philadelphia Police East Detectives division for processing.

Law enforcement officials gather at the Philadelphia police East Detectives Division after the capture of Ameen Hurst. CBS News Philadelphia

The 18-year-old Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg earlier this month.

Hurst was at PICC in connection to four homicides, officials said.

Grant has already been recaptured since the escape. He was in North Philadelphia dressed in a full woman's Muslim garb when police spotted him.

Officials said Hurst and Grant were not listed as missing for hours, despite missing three headcounts.

Multiple people including 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, 21-year-old Michael Abrams and 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta have been charged with assisting in the escape.