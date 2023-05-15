Third arrest made in relation to Philadelphia prison escape

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A third person has been arrested in connection to last week's prison escape at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg, police said Monday.

Michael Abrams, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested for his role in helping 24-year-old Nasir Grant and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst escape from the prison, authorities said.

Abrams was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape and use of a communication facility, police said.

Grant was captured by U.S. Marshals in Strawberry Mansion last week after being on the run for several days.

Hurst remains at-large. He was in custody in connection to four homicides.

This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows Nasir Grant, left, and Ameen Hurst. Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons via AP

Two other arrests were made since the incident.

Last week, U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Xianni Stalling for aiding Grant and Hurts' escape. She was charged with escape, criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy and related charges.

Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, who is already incarcerated for allegedly participating in a fatal beating outside Pat's Steaks in 2021, was also charged with criminal conspiracy and escape for his role in assisting Hurst and Grant's escape.