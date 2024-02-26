Prisoner escapes police custody while being discharged from Philadelphia hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A prisoner escaped custody Monday morning while being discharged from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal campus in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police said. The escape happened shortly before 6:45 a.m.

During a news conference, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said 29-year-old Alleem Bordan was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue for driving a stolen vehicle.

Vanore said Bordan complained of pain during processing and was taken to Episcopal Hospital for treatment. Bordan was checked out by hospital staff and then discharged handcuffed into the custody of two police officers, Vanore said.

While the two officers were walking Bordan back to their police cruiser, Vanore said Bordan ran and escaped from their custody on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Alleem Bordan, prisoner who escaped from Episcopal Hospital on Feb. 26, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Vanore claimed Bordan ran west on Lehigh Avenue and ran through a gas station while handcuffed on Front Street and Lehigh Avenue. Police said video last showed Bordan on the 2700 block of Hancock Street.

Vanore said it's department policy to take anyone in custody to the hospital if they complain of pain.

Bordan's last known address is in the 1300 block of North Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Bordan is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with braids and a beard, Vanore said. He was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt over top of a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Bordan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact 215-686-TIPS.