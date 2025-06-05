Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving takes effect today

Pennsylvania's law that bans using handheld devices while driving takes effect today.

The new law, known as Paul Miller's Law, says that picking up your phone for any reason while you're behind the wheel of your vehicle is illegal.

The law comes after a man by the name of Paul Miller was killed in a vehicle crash in Monroe County in 2010 when a tractor-trailer driver reached for their phone while driving.

The law bans using hand-held devices while driving and this includes when stopped at a red light, in a traffic delay, or during a momentary stop.

Phones can still be used in hands-free technology is in place, allowing drivers to use GPS, be on a phone call, or listen to music.

One exception in the law allows drivers who are experiencing an emergency situation to call law enforcement or emergency services.

If drivers are caught with their phone in their hand, for the first year, it will be a written warning. Starting next year, there will be a $50 fine and court costs. A death by vehicle could include up to five years in jail.

The law is enforceable by police as a primary offense, meaning drivers can be pulled over solely for using their phone.